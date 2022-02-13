AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of Dark: Elevation, which features top stars like Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho, The Acclaimed, and more in action. Check it out below.

-Men of the Year in action

-Kevin Matthews versus Dante Martin

-Thunder Rosa versus Riley Shepard

-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Matt Sydal

-Serpentico versus Zack Clayton

-Ruby Soho/Tay Conti/Anna Jay versus Nyla Rose/The Bunny/Emi Sakura

-The Acclaimed/2point0/Daniel Garcia versus The Dark Order