AEW has announced the following matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which includes Hikaru Shida defending the AEW women’s championship. Check it out below.
-Anna Jay versus Hikaru Shida for the AEW women’s championship
-Chris Jericho/Jake Hager versus SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels)
-PAC/Rey Fenix versus The Butcher and The Blade
-Will Hobbs in action
NEXT Wednesday!#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/56CcLu9W7f
— FITE (@FiteTV) November 19, 2020