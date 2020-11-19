AEW has announced the following matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which includes Hikaru Shida defending the AEW women’s championship. Check it out below.

-Anna Jay versus Hikaru Shida for the AEW women’s championship

-Chris Jericho/Jake Hager versus SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels)

-PAC/Rey Fenix versus The Butcher and The Blade

-Will Hobbs in action