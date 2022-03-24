AEW has announced four matchups and a Hook segment for this Friday’s edition of Rampage from Austin Texas. Check it out below.
-Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW championship
-reDRagon vs. Alan Angels/10
-Nyla Rose in action.
-Hook receives certificate from QT Marshall
-Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes
Announced for #AEWRampage this Friday:
– Nyla Rose in Action
– Hook gets Certificate of Accomplishment
– Dustin Rhodes vs Lance Archer
– Alan Angels & 10 vs reDRagon
– Ricky Starks vs Swerve Strickland – FTW Championship pic.twitter.com/YW8grRyPFt
— Denise 'Hollywood Elite' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) March 24, 2022
(Special thanks to Denise Salcedo)