AEW has announced four matchups and a Hook segment for this Friday’s edition of Rampage from Austin Texas. Check it out below.

-Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW championship

-reDRagon vs. Alan Angels/10

-Nyla Rose in action.

-Hook receives certificate from QT Marshall

-Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes

(Special thanks to Denise Salcedo)