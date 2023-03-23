AEW has announced the full lineup for this Saturday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature Powerhouse Hobbs defending the TNT Championship and other top stars in action like The Acclaimed, Taya Valkyrie, and Brody King. Check out the full lineup below.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the TNT Championship

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey

-Brody King vs. Jake Hager

-The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom

-Ricky Starks demands Juice Robinson to meet him face-to-face