AEW has announced 16 matchups for this week’s edition of their weekly Youtube series DARK. Check out the lineup below.

-Shawn Dean/Carlie Bravo versus The Varsity Blondes

-Ryan Nemeth versus Aaron Solow

-Baron Black/Ryzin versus Cezar Bononi/Peter Avalon

-John Silver/Alex Reynolds versus Louie Valle/Chris Peaks

-Kip Sabian versus Fuego Del Sol

-Tesha Price versus KiLynn King

-Lee Johnson versus Serpentico

-Jurassic Express versus Angel Fashion/VSK

-Ivelisse/Diamante versus Renee Michelle/Miranda Alize

-Leyla Hirsch versus Brooke Havok

-QT Marshall versus JJ Garrett

-Eddie Kingston versus JD Drake

-Max Caster versus Marko Stunt

-Tony Vega/Steven Stetson versus Top Flight

-Brian Cage versus John Skyler

-Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela/Bear Country versus M’Badu/Levy Shaprio/Daniel Joseph/Aaron Frye