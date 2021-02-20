AEW has announced 16 matchups for this week’s edition of their weekly Youtube series DARK. Check out the lineup below.
-Shawn Dean/Carlie Bravo versus The Varsity Blondes
-Ryan Nemeth versus Aaron Solow
-Baron Black/Ryzin versus Cezar Bononi/Peter Avalon
-John Silver/Alex Reynolds versus Louie Valle/Chris Peaks
-Kip Sabian versus Fuego Del Sol
-Tesha Price versus KiLynn King
-Lee Johnson versus Serpentico
-Jurassic Express versus Angel Fashion/VSK
-Ivelisse/Diamante versus Renee Michelle/Miranda Alize
-Leyla Hirsch versus Brooke Havok
-QT Marshall versus JJ Garrett
-Eddie Kingston versus JD Drake
-Max Caster versus Marko Stunt
-Tony Vega/Steven Stetson versus Top Flight
-Brian Cage versus John Skyler
-Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela/Bear Country versus M’Badu/Levy Shaprio/Daniel Joseph/Aaron Frye
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded SIXTEEN matches featuring debuting athletes, the Hollywood Hunk, Varsity Blonds, Dark Order are all in action, & much more!
WATCH #AEWDark Tuesday night at 7/6c ➡️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/H03SDtas8Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2021