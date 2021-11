AEW has announced seven matchups for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation. Check them out below.

-Tony Nese versus Vic Capri

-The Acclaimed/Chaos Project versus Varsity Blonds/Dark Order

-Trenton Storm versus Jay Lethal

-Hardy Family Office versus Dark Order

-Santana & Ortiz versus Isaiah Moore/Brayden

-Anna Jay/Tay Conti versus Missa Kate/Alice Crowley

-Ryo Mizunami/Julia Hart/Skye Blue/Leyla Hirsch versus Nyla Rose/Emi Sakura/Diamante/The Bunny