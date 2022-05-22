AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation, which will feature Mercedes Martinez defending the ROH women’s title against Hyan in the main event. Check it out below.
-Mercedes Martinez vs. Hyan for the ROH women’s championship
-J.D. Griffey vs. Ethan Page
-Alex Reynolds vs. Lee Moriarty
-Anthony Ogogo vs. Mysterious Q
-The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Varsity Blonds
-Yuka Sakazaki/Skyle Blue vs. Nyla Rose/Emi Sakura
