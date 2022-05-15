AEW has announced seven-matchups for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic Dark: Elevation, which features Mercedes Martinez defending the ROH women’s title. Check it out below.
-Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora for the ROH women’s championship
-The Acclaimed/Gunn Club vs. GKM/Bryce Donovan/Lucas Chase/Zack Clayton
-Bear Bronson vs. Brandon Cutler
-Alex Reynolds vs. Brody King
-Swerve Strickland/Keith Lee vs. Chaos Project
-Emi Sakura/Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay/Yuka Sakazaki
-Evil Uno/10 vs. Eric James/VSK
