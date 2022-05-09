AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic Dark, which will feature the in-ring debut of Jake Something and more in action. Check it out below.

-Tiger Ruas/Cezar Bononi vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10)

-Vicky Dreamboat vs. Abadon

-Alex Reynolds vs. Jake Manning

-Skye Blue vs. Kiera Hogan

-The DKC/Kevin Knight vs. The Factory (Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo)

-Brock Anderson/Lee Johnson vs. Brick City Boyz

-Adam Priest vs. Rohit Raju

-Fly Def vs. Gunn Club

-Jay Lethal vs. Jake Something

-Jora Johl vs. Trip Jordy

-Shawn Dean vs. Serpentico