AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic Dark, which will feature the in-ring debut of Jake Something and more in action. Check it out below.
-Tiger Ruas/Cezar Bononi vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10)
-Vicky Dreamboat vs. Abadon
-Alex Reynolds vs. Jake Manning
-Skye Blue vs. Kiera Hogan
-The DKC/Kevin Knight vs. The Factory (Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo)
-Brock Anderson/Lee Johnson vs. Brick City Boyz
-Adam Priest vs. Rohit Raju
-Fly Def vs. Gunn Club
-Jay Lethal vs. Jake Something
-Jora Johl vs. Trip Jordy
-Shawn Dean vs. Serpentico
