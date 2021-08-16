AEW has announced the following lineup for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic Dark, which features top superstar like the Lucha Bros, PAC, Matt Hardy, and more. Check it out below.

-Frankie Kazarian versus Brandon Cutler

-Death Triangle versus Chaos Project

-Lee Moriarty versus Dante Martin

-Matt Hardy versus Wheeler YUTA

-Brock Anderson/Lee Johnson versus Joey Keys/Spencer Slade

-Kris Statlander versus Kiera Hogan

-Penelope Ford versus Masha Slamovich

-Dark Order versus Rickey Shane Page/Andre Palace/Bill Collier

-Tay Conti versus Rebecca Scott

-2.0 versus Skyler Andrews/Sam Adams

-Nyla Rose versus Tina San Antonio

-Jurassic Express/Varsity Blonds versus The Wingment