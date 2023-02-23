AEW announced this week that Jon Moxley hit a milestone of 100 wins in the company, making him the first AEW star to do so.

The main event of last night’s AEW Dynamite episode from Phoenix saw Moxley defeat a bloody Evil Uno by submission. As seen in the tweet below, AEW announced that this was Moxley’s 100th win.

It’s interesting to note that other reliable online archives have Moxley at between 103 and 104 wins. It wasn’t clear if AEW included a dark match win and two matches on Chris Jericho’s cruise.

Moxley made his AEW in-ring debut on June 29, 2019 at Fyter Fest, defeating Joey Janela in an Unsanctioned Match.

Moxley will face Adam Page in a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution on March 5.

.@JonMoxley has made history with his one-hundredth win in #AEW by choking out at bloodied @EvilUno!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/maVqWu8qPB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

