AEW has announced the full bracket for the men’s side of the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament, which officially starts next week, and will conclude at the May 29th Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Competing in the tournament will be Samoa Joe, Dax Harwood, Rey Fenix, Darby Allin, Jeff Hardy, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, and a surprise Joker entrant. The first round matchups are:

-Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin

-Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole

-Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly

-Samoa Joe vs. The Joker