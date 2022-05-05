AEW has announced the full bracket for the men’s side of the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament, which officially starts next week, and will conclude at the May 29th Double or Nothing pay-per-view.
Competing in the tournament will be Samoa Joe, Dax Harwood, Rey Fenix, Darby Allin, Jeff Hardy, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, and a surprise Joker entrant. The first round matchups are:
-Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin
-Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole
-Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly
-Samoa Joe vs. The Joker
For the first time ever, we see the bracket for the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament! Who will the Joker be that faces @SamoaJoe in the first round?! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/NxbBmzmpkf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022