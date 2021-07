AEW has announced several more matchups for Monday’s edition of their weekly Youtube series, DARK: ELEVATION, which will be headlined by Darby Allin taking on Angelico. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Darby Allin versus Angelico

-KiLynn King versus Yuka Sakazaki

-Brian Cage versus Alan Angels

-Chaos Project/The Acclaimed versus Gunn Club/Varsity Blonds

-Julia Hart versus Hikaru Shida

-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Baron Black

-Riho versus Amber Nova

-Fuego Del Sol versus Matt Hardy

-Red Velvet versus Leila Grety

-Thunder Rosa versus Dreamgirl Ellie

-Scorpio Sky versus Shawn Dean

-Lee Johnson versus Jungle Boy

-Tay Conti versus Labrava