AEW issued the following press release on Friday:

2300 Arena In Philadelphia To Host AEW Residency

Wednesday, August 27 – Thursday, September 11

AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision and Ring Of Honor Death Before Dishonor To Take Place At Historic Venue

May 2, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia will host an exclusive multi-week residency of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, marking the first time in history that AEW events have been held at the historic venue. These events are in addition to the previously announced ROH Death Before Dishonor event on Friday, September 5.

The residency dates are as follows:

Wednesday, August 27 – AEW Dynamite

Saturday, August 30 – AEW Collision

Wednesday, September 3 – AEW Dynamite

Friday, September 5 – ROH Death Before Dishonor

Saturday, September 6 – AEW Collision

Wednesday, September 10 – AEW Dynamite

Thursday, September 11 – Special Taping of AEW Collision

“We are thrilled to bring AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia from August 27 – September 11,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “This residency has been years in the making, highlighted by an overwhelming demand from both fans and media alike for this legendary venue to host AEW events. I look forward to returning to the 2300 Arena for the first time since I was 13 years old and bring our passionate fans in Philadelphia an incredible few weeks of AEW shows this summer.”

Ticket information for AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision and ROH Death Before Dishonor at 2300 Arena will be announced in the near future. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.