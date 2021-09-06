All Elite Wrestling has moved its next pay-per-view event, Full Gear.

The event was set for November 6th from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. However, it will take place one week later on November 13th.

The reason for the new date is due to the strong competition on November 6th. UFC 268 will take place on this date at the Madison Square Garden with a rematch between Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington. Also, Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plantis is booked. Both will air on PPV.

AEW noted that more details would be made soon.