AEW has announced two new Dynamite events in the month of April.

All Elite Wrestling will return to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena for Wednesday, April 12th, before going to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Petersen Events Center the following week. The promotion will tape Rampage episodes on these same nights.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on February 10. Here is an updated announced schedule:

Wednesday, February 1: Dynamite & Rampage at Nutter Center in Dayton, OH

Wednesday, February 8: Dynamite & Rampage at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX

Wednesday, February 15: Dynamite & Rampage at Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX

Wednesday, February 22: Dynamite & Rampage at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

Wednesday, March 1: Dynamite at Cow Palace in Daly City, CA

Friday, March 3: Rampage at Cow Palace in Daly City, CA

Sunday, March 5: Revolution at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, March 8: Dynamite & Rampage at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA

Tuesday, March 14: Dynamite & Rampage at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Wednesday, March 22: Dynamite & Rampage at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO

Wednesday, March 29: Dynamite & Rampage at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO

Wednesday, April 5: Dynamite & Rampage at UBS Arena on Long Island, NY

Friday, April 7: Rampage/Battle of the Belts IV at Ryan Center in Kingston, RI

Wednesday, April 12: Dynamite & Rampage at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI

Wednesday, April 19: Dynamite & Rampage at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA