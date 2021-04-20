QT Marshall vs. Billy Gunn is now official for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The match was made after tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode saw Austin Gunn defeat Aaron Solow. Austin hesitated when asked if the feud between The Gunn Club and The Nightmare Factory was now over, but Billy answered for him and said the feud was not over. QT then interrupted and ended up punching Billy before walking off.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us on Wednesday at 8pm ET for live coverage. Below is the updated card, along with the aforementioned backstage segment and match announcement:

* Tony Schiavone interviews The Inner Circle

* Jim Ross interviews The Pinnacle

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Jungle Boy

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Tay Conti

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage

* Hangman Page (11-match win streak, 7 straight singles wins) vs. Ricky Starks (10 straight singles wins, 9-1 in last 10 overall)

* Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* QT Marshall (with The Nightmare Factory) vs. Billy Gunn (with The Gunn Club)

Following #NightmareFamily’s Austin Gunn’s win over #TheFactory’s Aaron Solow earlier on #AEWDarkElevation, QT Marshall spoiled the family’s evening with this cheap shot on @realBillyGunn: pic.twitter.com/d5b6fNM43F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2021

Following this cheap shot from QT earlier tonight on #AEWDarkElevation, AEW GM @TonyKhan has honored Billy Gunn’s request for a one-on-one match to defend the honor of his family: it’ll be @realBillyGunn vs. QT Marshall on #AEWDynamite Live on TNT this Wednesday at 8pm ET/7pm CT! https://t.co/3D9V4kQXyF pic.twitter.com/clAiywncEJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.