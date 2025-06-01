All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for their annual AEW Fyter Fest show.

And now we know some new matches planned for the big event, which takes place next Wednesday night on TBS and MAX.

This weekend, AEW confirmed the addition of FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. and Templario, as well as Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley for the July 2 special event.

With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for the 7/2 show:

* Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley

* FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. & Templario

* “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart

* Kenny Omega vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Brody King (AEW International Title)