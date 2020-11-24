AEW has announced a third tag team match for this week’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

The match will see The Hybrid 2 (Jack Evans, Angelico) take on Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin), who just recently signed with AEW.

John Silver of The Dark Order vs. “Hangman” Adam Page has also been announced for tomorrow.

Stay tuned for more on this week’s Dynamite show, which will be the final episode before the “Winter Is Coming” edition on December 2. Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow night:

* The Hybrid 2 vs. Top Flight

* John Silver vs. “Hangman” Page

* Will Hobbs will be in action

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian

* PAC and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women’s World Title against Anna Jay

'Hangman' @theAdamPage looks to gain some momentum after his defeat to Omega at Full Gear. But, his opponent @SilverNumber1 of Dark Order is on the same path. Which wrestler comes out on top? Watch #AEWDynamite Wednesday at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/89BBqQ7YR6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2020

After the Hybrid 2 post-match assault last week, Top Flight looks to get revenge as these teams clash tomorrow night on Dynamite. WATCH #AEWDynamite Wednesday at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/7EAtLLjeip — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2020

