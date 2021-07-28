AEW has announced a new singles matchup for tomorrow’s Fight for the Fallen special on TNT, which takes place from Charlotte, North Carolina. Thunder Rosa, who officially signed with the promotion last week, will be taking on Julia Hart in singles-action.

UPDATED CARD IS BELOW:

* Team Taz hosts a championship celebration for new FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* NJPW’s IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer defends against Hikuleo

* Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Angelico and Private Party

* Santana and Ortiz vs. FTR

* Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart

* The Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 2: Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage in a No Rules match

* The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers) vs. Hangman Page and The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds). If Page and The Dark Order win, they will receive future title shots from Omega and The Bucks. If they lose, they cannot challenge for either title

* Tony Khan will have a big announcement on a future AEW event