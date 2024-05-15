A new series for AEW.

AEW will be bringing a series entitled, ‘Meal & a Match’ to the TBS Youtube Channel beginning this Friday at 2pm. The program will be hosted by Renee Paquette and RJ City, and will feature a new AEW wrestler every week as they eat some food and watch some wrestling. A full description for the premiere, which includes Eddie Kingston, can be found below.

RJ City and Renee Paquette look to prove we’ve been watching wrestling wrong as they look to break bread and break tables with some of the biggest names in AEW! Eddie Kingston joins them for a dive into great action and great Dallas food in the premiere of Meal and a Match.

Paquette has since posted about the ‘Meal & a Match’ on her personal social media channels. She writes, “You guys. We did it. We really freaking did it. Come hang with us on Friday!! @RJCity1”