All Elite Wrestling has partnered with the United Soccer League for a new merchandise collaboration through Official League.

Official League announced the news today on their official website and various social media channels.

“We are proud to announce a new partnership with All Elite Wrestling, featuring new collaborations with Orange County Soccer Club, El Paso Locomotive, and Pittsburgh Riverhounds,” the social media announcement read. “These limited-edition capsule collections will release later this September.”

On their official website, OfficialLeague.co, the following announcement was also released regarding the partnership with AEW: