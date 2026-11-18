Mercedes Moné is ready to celebrate once again.

AEW has announced that the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion will be featured in another championship celebration during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The November 18 show takes place at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.

Moné heads into the show fresh off a successful title defense against Marina Shafir at AEW Full Gear 2026 this past Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

The championship celebration joins an already loaded lineup for Wednesday’s show, which will feature the opening matches of the 2026 AEW Continental Classic tournament.

Also scheduled for tonight’s Dynamite is a four-way match for the AEW TBS Championship, Samoa Joe going one-on-one against Jack Perry, and an appearance by the returning MJF.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.