The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

On Wednesday afternoon, All Elite Wrestling confirmed that Jon Moxley will be in the house inside Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania tonight for AEW Dynamite on TBS.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the September 18 episode of the show:

* Jon Moxley Live

* Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos

* The Elite vs. Don Callis Family

* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

* Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Wilkes-Barre, PA.