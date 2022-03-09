AEW has announced a new segment for this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. The promotion writes:
Following the destruction of their Tornado Trios match this past weekend at Revolution, El Presidente @AndradeElIdolo has called for an Emergency Meeting of the #AHFO Board of Directors on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT Live TONIGHT!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2022
UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT:
* Fallout from Revolution
* A.H.F.O holds an emergency meeting
* Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson team-up with Lord Regal in their corner
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa to determine a new #1 contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker
* Chris Jericho will address Eddie Kingston
* TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky