AEW has announced a new segment for this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. The promotion writes:

Following the destruction of their Tornado Trios match this past weekend at Revolution, El Presidente @AndradeElIdolo has called for an Emergency Meeting of the #AHFO Board of Directors on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT Live TONIGHT!

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT:

* Fallout from Revolution

* A.H.F.O holds an emergency meeting

* Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson team-up with Lord Regal in their corner

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa to determine a new #1 contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker

* Chris Jericho will address Eddie Kingston

* TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky