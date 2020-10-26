AEW has announced on Twitter that number one title contender Eddie Kingston will be taking on Matt Sydal in singles-action on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. This bout will be taking the spot of the previously taped Abadaon and Tay Conti matchup, which was pulled due the injury suffered by Abadaon during the contest.

#AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament continues on @TNTDrama!

➡️ Semi-Finals Kenny Omega v Penta El Zero M

➡️ Semi-Finals Wardlow v 'Hangman' Adam Page

➡️ TNT Title Lumberjack match Cody v Orange Cassidy

➡️ Inner Circle Town Hall w/Jericho & MJF

➡️ Eddie Kingston v Matt Sydal pic.twitter.com/gRsRHY1Z1C — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 26, 2020

