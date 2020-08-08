AEW Announces New Stipulation For Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho Showdown

AEW has announced on Twitter that the Inner Circle and The Best Friends will be banned from ringside during the Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy matchup on next week’s Dynamite on TNT. The graphic advertises the bout as a $7,000 obligation match due to the damages made to Chris Jericho’s jacket when Cassidy dumped juice on him two weeks ago.

Check out the details below.

Updated card for Dynamite:

-Cody Rhodes versus Scorpio Sky for the TNT championship

-Chris Jericho versus Orange Cassidy (Best Friends and Inner Circle banned from ringside)

-Jurassic Express versus Kenny Omega/Hangman Page

-Dark Order versus The Young Bucks

-Special appearance by The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express