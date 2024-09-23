AEW continues to add to the advertised lineup heading into their annual Grand Slam edition of Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ahead of the Wednesday, September 25 episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam from Queens, New York, the company has announced the addition of a new title tilt for the show.

Now confirmed for the 9/25 special event on TBS at 8/7c is HOOK defending his FTW Championship against Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Kingdom.

Also scheduled for the 9/25 AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show this Wednesday:

* Prince Nana Gives Swerve Strickland Update

* Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher (AEW Tag Titles)

* Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin (AEW Title Eliminator)

* Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki (AEW Women’s Title)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness (If Danielson is medically cleared)

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.