AEW has officially announced their next Dark tapings for Universal Studios Soundstage 19 in Orlando, Florida.

Several Dark episodes will be taped on Saturday, December 17. The first session will run from 2-5pm and the second session will run from 7-10pm.

Doors open thirty minutes before each session, and tickets are available now at AEWtix.com. Details can be found in the tweet below:

Be part of a LIVE studio audience for #AEWDark action at @UniversalORL Florida THIS SATURDAY 12/17

• Session 1: 2pm – 5pm

🎟https://t.co/ayKestwT17

• Session 2: 7pm – 10pm

🎟https://t.co/rjqSTmYWeK

LIMITED seating available for both sessions available NOW! pic.twitter.com/q4jhEFGYpv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 12, 2022

