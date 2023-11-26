AEW has announced the next round of matches for the November 29th edition of Dynamite.

The Gold League will be back in action as Jon Moxley battles Jay Lethal, Mark Briscoe faces RUSH, and Swerve Strickland goes one-on-one with Jay White. Since the tournament is being conducted in a Round-Robin format each wrestler is awarded points for victories. Click here to see where each competitor currently stands.

Gold League matches announced for Dynamite next week:

• Mark Briscoe vs RUSH

