The next Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite has been announced.

AEW has confirmed that Dynamite will air on Tuesday, October 10 at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. The promotional graphic, seen below, notes that this will be a Title Tuesday episode.

It’s likely that Dynamite is airing on Tuesday that week due to the MLB Playoffs airing on TBS.

AEW also aired a Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite on October 18, 2022. The show aired live from Cincinnati, Ohio, featuring four big title matches, and was headlined by then-World Champion Jon Moxley retaining over Adam Page due to doctor stoppage. The Tuesday episode drew 752,000 viewers and a 0.26 key demo rating, which was down from the 983,000 viewers and 0.32 key demo rating from the week before. This will actually be the third Dynamite to air on Tuesday as a special one-hour Late Night Dynamite aired on September 22, 2020, shortly after midnight due to NBA Playoffs airing on TNT. The episode drew 585,000 viewers with a 0.26 key demo rating.

AEW will also tape the weekly Rampage episode in Independence that night. Tickets go on sale via AEWtix.com and Ticketmaster on Friday, August 18 at 10am CT.

