AEW has announced nine matchups for this Monday’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation, which will feature former IMPACT Knockout Kiera Hogan in action. Check out the lineup below.

-Kiera Hogan versus Hikaru Shida

-TH2 versus Lucha Bros

-Thunder Rosa versus Ray Lyn

-Reggie Collins versus Lance Archer

-Serpentico versus Sammy Guevara

-2.0 versus Duke Davis/Ganon Jones

-PAC versus Anthony Bowens

-Brian Cage versus Joey Keys

-Diamante versus Julia Hart