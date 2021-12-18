AEW announced on this evening’s edition of Rampage that the Owen Hart Cup, a new tournament celebrating the late legend, will begin this upcoming May, with the finals set for next year’s Double or Nothing pay per view. Hart’s widow, Martha, will present the winners the cups when they are determined.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed earlier today that there will be a men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup.