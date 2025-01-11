The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.
Ahead of the Saturday, January 11, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night program, All Elite Wrestling has confirmed the addition of an exciting new singles match.
Joining the card for the 1/11 episode is a showdown between PAC of The Death Riders and masked fan-favorite Komander.
Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Cope vs. Big Bill, Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood, as well as Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron.
Tony Khan took to X to update fans on potential weather and travel issues affecting tonight’s AEW Collision.
“Travel update for Saturday Night AEW Collision tonight,” Khan began. “Lots of flights delayed or canceled, but there’s a great crew en route to Athens, GA for tonight’s show!”
Khan continued, “Many of them are driving in right now + World Champion Mariah May is riding in a limo. See you on TNT and MAX tonight!”
Make sure to check back here tonight after the show for complete AEW Collision results.
Travel update for Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight:
Lots of flights delayed or canceled, but there’s a great crew en route to Athens, GA for tonight’s show!
Many of them are driving in right now + World Champion @MariahMayx is riding in a limo.
See you on TNT + Max TONIGHT!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 11, 2025
TONIGHT, Sat 1/11
Athens, GA
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT + Max@BASTARDPAC vs. @KomandercrMX
After Komander’s Christmas win spoiled Claudio’s C2, he was immediately attacked by PAC + Death Riders.
The score will be settled:
Komander collides vs PAC TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/E8LyOhnCkj
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 11, 2025