The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

Ahead of the Saturday, January 11, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night program, All Elite Wrestling has confirmed the addition of an exciting new singles match.

Joining the card for the 1/11 episode is a showdown between PAC of The Death Riders and masked fan-favorite Komander.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Cope vs. Big Bill, Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood, as well as Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron.

Tony Khan took to X to update fans on potential weather and travel issues affecting tonight’s AEW Collision.

“Travel update for Saturday Night AEW Collision tonight,” Khan began. “Lots of flights delayed or canceled, but there’s a great crew en route to Athens, GA for tonight’s show!”

Khan continued, “Many of them are driving in right now + World Champion Mariah May is riding in a limo. See you on TNT and MAX tonight!”

