AEW has announced on Twitter that the promotion will be making its debut in Estero Florida on March 9th for a taping of Dynamite and Rampage, which will be the first episode following AEW’s Revolution pay per view.

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, January 21st, at 10am EST. Fans can find an online ticket pre-sale this Thursday, January 20th, at 10:00 am EST through Ticketmaster with the code AEW239.