AEW has announced that their first-ever World Title replica belts will be going for $699.99.

It was revealed earlier this week that pre-orders will begin next Wednesday, June 23 at 12 noon ET.

AEW also noted that the product page for the replica belts on ShopAEW.com will answer many questions fans are having, including details on size, weight, and shipping. That page is not live as of this writing.

You can see a few photos of the replica belts below:

Here are some additional images of our Official @AEW World Championship Replica Title Belt. When the product page goes live on https://t.co/XtpDuzX56R it will answer your questions on size, weight, details, & shipping. We can confirm the retail price is $699.99 for the pre-order. https://t.co/vBKjpOelsk pic.twitter.com/YRU3kS8Z4s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 17, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.