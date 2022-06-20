AEW has announced the “Quake By The Lake” editions of Dynamite and Rampage for later this summer.

“Quake By The Lake” Dynamite will air live on Wednesday, August 10 from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The “Quake By The Lake” Rampage will also be taped that night, to air on Friday, August 12.

Tickets for the taping goes on sale this Friday, June 24 at 10am CT via AXS.com and AEWtix.com. Tickets will start at $29.

This taping will mark the Minneapolis debut of Dynamite and the first time AEW is back in town since Rampage and the Full Gear pay-per-view event in November 2021. This will also be also AEW’s only Minnesota event of 2022.

