AEW has announced on Twitter that there will be a Red Carpet Special airing on the company Youtube channel directly before their Full Gear pay per view, which takes place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to watch our Red Carpet Special before #AEWFullGear tonight at 6e/7c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/lpPsJI9RxJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2020

FULL CARD FOR TONIGHT’S SHOW IS BELOW:

I Quit Match for the AEW World Title

Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Young Bucks vs. FTR (c)

If The Bucks lose, they can no longer challenge for the titles.

AEW TNT Title Match

Darby Allin vs. Cody Rhodes (c)

World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega

Elite Deletion Match

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Chris Jericho

If MJF wins, he will join The Inner Circle.

Orange Cassidy vs. “4” John Silver

The Buy In Pre-show: NWA Women’s World Title Match

Allysin Kay vs. Serena Deeb (c)