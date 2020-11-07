AEW has announced on Twitter that there will be a Red Carpet Special airing on the company Youtube channel directly before their Full Gear pay per view, which takes place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to watch our Red Carpet Special before #AEWFullGear tonight at 6e/7c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/lpPsJI9RxJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2020
FULL CARD FOR TONIGHT’S SHOW IS BELOW:
I Quit Match for the AEW World Title
Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley (c)
AEW Women’s World Title Match
Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (c)
AEW World Tag Team Titles Match
The Young Bucks vs. FTR (c)
If The Bucks lose, they can no longer challenge for the titles.
AEW TNT Title Match
Darby Allin vs. Cody Rhodes (c)
World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals
Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega
Elite Deletion Match
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
MJF vs. Chris Jericho
If MJF wins, he will join The Inner Circle.
Orange Cassidy vs. “4” John Silver
The Buy In Pre-show: NWA Women’s World Title Match
Allysin Kay vs. Serena Deeb (c)