AEW has announced the return of the two-ring Royal Rampage Battle Royal for next Friday’s Rampage episode.

This week’s AEW Rampage featured a backstage segment where Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isiah Kassidy revealed that they will be in the Royal Rampage Battle Royal. Jeff Jarrett indicated that he will also participate in the match, along with Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh.

The inaugural Royal Rampage Battle Royal was held last year at the Rampage tapings that took place after the Blood & Guts Dynamite, so that they could use the double ring setup. The match featured 20 competitors, 10 in each ring. Two wrestlers start out in each ring, then a new wrestler enters the match every minute, alternating rings, until the final 2 wrestlers from each ring go at it. The only way to win is to toss the opponent over the top rope.

Last year’s Royal Rampage Battle Royal ended with current AEW World Trios Champion Brody King getting the win to earn a title match with then-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, which Moxley won. It wasn’t clear how many participants will be in this year’s Royal Rampage Battle Royal, or if the winner will receive a shot at AEW World Champion MJF.

Next week’s Rampage will also feature The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. QTV’s Powerhouse Hobbs, Johnny TV and QT Marshall.

The July 21 edition of AEW Rampage will be taped on Wednesday at the TD Garden in Boston, right after the Blood & Guts Dynamite goes off the air. You can click here for the updated Dynamite card.

