AEW is coming to GalaxyCon!

As noted, ROH Final Battle 2025 will be held in conjunction with GalaxyCon Columbus in December.

In an update, the following press release was also issued today to announce AEW Collision will take place at GalaxyCon Columbus on December 6.

AEW Collision Returns To GalaxyCon Columbus December 6

— Ring Of Honor Final Battle To Also Take Place At GalaxyCon Columbus December 5 —

August 11, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling and GalaxyCon, the largest consumer fan engagement company, announced today the extension of their partnership that will see AEW Collision return to GalaxyCon Columbus for the second year in a row on Saturday, December 6 at Battelle Grand at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The event will air live on TNT and stream on HBO Max. In addition, for the first time in history, Ring of Honor Final Battle will also take place at GalaxyCon Columbus on Friday, December 5 and stream live around the world on HonorClub at WatchROH.com.

Tickets for both AEW Collision and Ring of Honor Final Battle at GalaxyCon Columbus will go on sale next Monday, August 18 at 10 AM ET via AEWTix.com and GalaxyConColumbus.com. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

About GalaxyCon LLC:

GalaxyCon LLC, is the largest consumer and fan engagement company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded by Mike Broder in 2006, GalaxyCon is made for fans, by fans. The company organizes pop culture, anime, and horror-themed events across the United States. Celebrities and fans are united at the festival of fandom in often overlooked locations. Events in Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Columbus, Richmond, and San Jose attract between 20,000 and 50,000 fans for each show. Additionally, GalaxyCon presents Animate! and Nightmare Weekend throughout the year, reaching more consumers and fans.