AEW President Tony Khan announced on today’s interview with WFAN Sports Radio that the promotion would be making their return to New York City on September 22nd for a taping of Dynamite. The show will take place at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium, with tickets going on sale on July 16th.

AEW later confirmed the return to NYC, their first since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, with a tweet releasing similar details. You can check that out below.