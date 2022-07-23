AEW will return to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s Liacouras Center on Wednesday, September 28th, for a live Dynamite and taped Rampage.

This will mark the second time AEW has run Philadelphia this year, following the April 27th Dynamite and the fourth show since launching in 2019.

Tickets will go on sale on July 29th. Here is the updated AEW touring schedule:

July 27: Dynamite/Rampage at DCU Center in Worcester, MA

August 3: Dynamite at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH

August 5: Rampage/Battle of the Belts III at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI

August 10: Dynamite/Rampage at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

August 17: Dynamite/Rampage at Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

August 24: Dynamite/Rampage at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH

August 31: Dynamite at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

September 2: Rampage at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

September 4: All Out at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

September 7: Dynamite/Rampage at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

September 14: Dynamite/Rampage at MVP Arena in Albany, New York

September 21: Grand Slam Dynamite/Rampage at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York