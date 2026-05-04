AEW is expanding its summer touring schedule with a multi-night stop in one of its key markets.

The company announced today that it will run back-to-back events at MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, with shows scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16.

The first night will feature a live episode of AEW Dynamite, while the second night will host a taping of AEW Collision.

A two-night Boston run.

That’s a notable commitment for the market.

Tickets for both events are set to go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 11.

MGM Music Hall, located in the Fenway Park area, has a listed capacity of around 5,000, though the final number will vary depending on the production setup.

In addition to the Boston dates, AEW also confirmed another summer stop, announcing that the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico will host a combined Dynamite and Collision event on Wednesday, June 24.

Tickets for the New Mexico show will go on sale earlier, with a public on-sale date of Friday, May 8.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live AEW Dynamite & Collision Results coverage.