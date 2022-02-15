AEW announced this morning on Twitter that the promotion will be returning to the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland Texas on April 15th for a taping of Rampage.

The event will also include a taping for AEW’s second ever Battle of the Belts, which will feature the company’s top titles being defended. The first Battle of the Belts saw Sammy Gueveara defeat Dustin Rhodes to become interim TNT champion, and Britt Baker retain the AEW women’s title over Riho.

Full details, including where to purchase tickets, can be found below.