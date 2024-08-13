A new segment has been announced for the August 14th episode of AEW Dynamite.

HOOK will be appearing to address his current feud with Chris Jericho, who defeated him for the FTW Championship back at Dynasty. The Handsome Devil made his return on the August 7th program to confront Jericho after he threw a fireball in his face.

#AEWDynamite TOMORROW NIGHT, 8/14

Norfolk, VA

LIVE at 8pmET/7pmCT on TBS We'll hear from Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil HOOK What will @730hook have to say after making his return to #AEW Dynamite last week? Find out TOMORROW NIGHT at 8pmET/7pmCT when Dynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/hi4o9Yk9Nl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 13, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli come face-to-face

-Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal

-HOOK to appear

-Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW TBS Championship

-Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Championship

-A film by Mariah May

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly, winner enters Casino Gauntlet at All In First