AEW has announced a lineup for next week’s programming.

This Wednesday’s Dynamite will see Renee Paquette sit-down with Adam Cole, where Cole will discuss his recovery from injury and possibly reveal who his opponent will be for his first match back in action.

It was later confirmed that Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli would be taking on RUSh and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado matchup following RUSH’s attack on Bryan Danielson from last week’s show.

Adam Page will be taking on Kip Sabian following a backstage encounter they had on Rampage.

Finally…it was announced that Britt Baker, Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm will clash in a triple-threat matchup. This bout was initially set for a few weeks ago but Baker was not cleared by doctors.

Other matchups announced include Daniel Garcia vs. Ricky Starks, Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland, and Mark Briscoe vs Josh Woods, and Brian Cage vs. Jungle Boy. Full lineup is below.

DYNAMITE 02/15:

-Adam Cole sits down with Renee Paquette for an in-depth interview

-Adam Page vs Kip Sabian

-Jim Ross speaks with Wardlow

-Brian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

-Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho

-Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

-Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. RUSH & Preston Vance Texas Tornado

RAMPAGE 02/17

-Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland

