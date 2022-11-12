AEW has announced several new matchups for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, which will be the final one before next Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

The new bouts include a trios title match pitting the Death Triangle against Top Flight & AR Fox. Top Flight’s Darius Martin has finally been cleared after being sidelined with a long injury.

A massive week of action ahead as we head straight for #AEWFullGear!#AEWDynamite is live WED 8/7c on TBS & #AEWRampage is live FRIDAY 10/9c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/WtCDiOw5Dn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2022

Check out the full lineup below.

-Death Triangle vs. Top Flight & AR Fox for the AEW Trios Championship

-Toni Storm vs. The Bunny for the AEW Interim Women’s Championship

-Ethan Page vs. Bandido semifinals of the world title eliminator tournament

-Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

-Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland

-We’ll hear from AEW world champion Jon Moxley and the #1 contender MJF

-Samoa Joe explains why he attacked Wardlow

-Britt Baker and Saraya will speak ahead of their Full Gear match