Twelve matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube.

These Dark matches were taped at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. The episode will be headlined by Matt Hardy vs. Brick Aldridge, Riho vs. Karma Dean, The Acclaimed vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson, plus six-man action with 2point0 and Daniel Garcia vs. Gabriel Hodder, Matthew Omen and Adrien Soriano.

AEW has announced the following 12 matches for tonight’s Dark:

* Riho vs. Karma Dean

* Kiera Hogan vs. Notorious Mimi

* Emi Sakura vs. Valentina Rossi

* Wardlow vs. Rolando Perez

* Lee Moriarty vs. Nick Comoroto

* Anthony Greene vs. Jameson Ryan

* Joey Janela vs. Zack Clayton

* Matt Hardy vs.. Brick Aldridge

* The Acclaimed vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson

* Bear Country vs. Caine Carter and Chad Lennox

* The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo

* 2point0 and Daniel Garcia vs. Gabriel Hodder, Matthew Omen and Adrien Soriano

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Be sure to join us later this evening for full coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.