AEW has announced that 13 matches will take place on tomorrow’s DARK: ELEVATION program, with nine of the bouts being released today, which include NJPW Strong star Wheeler Yuta making his AEW debut. Check out the partial card below.
-Wheeler Yuta versus Karl Anderson
-Eddie Kingston/Penta El Zero Miedo versus The Hybrid2
-Penelope Ford versus Valentina Rossi
-Ryan Nemeth/JD Drake versus The Gunn Clubb
-Serpentico versus Brian Cage
-Hikaru Shida versus Reka Tehaka
-Katalina Perez versus Thunder Rosa
-Jake Logan/Aaron Rouke versus The Varsity Blonds
-Dustin Rhodes/Lee Johnson/Brock Anderson versus Adrian Alanis/Liam Gray/JustinCorino
