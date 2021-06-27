AEW has announced that 13 matches will take place on tomorrow’s DARK: ELEVATION program, with nine of the bouts being released today, which include NJPW Strong star Wheeler Yuta making his AEW debut. Check out the partial card below.

-Wheeler Yuta versus Karl Anderson

-Eddie Kingston/Penta El Zero Miedo versus The Hybrid2

-Penelope Ford versus Valentina Rossi

-Ryan Nemeth/JD Drake versus The Gunn Clubb

-Serpentico versus Brian Cage

-Hikaru Shida versus Reka Tehaka

-Katalina Perez versus Thunder Rosa

-Jake Logan/Aaron Rouke versus The Varsity Blonds

-Dustin Rhodes/Lee Johnson/Brock Anderson versus Adrian Alanis/Liam Gray/JustinCorino