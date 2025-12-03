All Elite Wrestling announced a new partnership this week.

On Tuesday evening, December 2, 2025, AEW and BLCKSMTH Apparel announced an official partnership following a successful sold-out collaboration at this past August’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London show in England.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details via the press release seen below.

All Elite Wrestling and BLCKSMTH Apparel Announce Official Partnership Following Sold-Out Collaboration at AEW: Forbidden Door

All Elite Wrestling (AEW), today announced a formal partnership with BLCKSMTH Apparel, a UK-based wrestling merchandise brand, following the success of their initial exclusive collaboration at the Forbidden Door O2 Merch Store in London this past August.

The partnership follows the sold-out debut of exclusive BLCKSMTH x AEW jerseys, which were unveiled and sold exclusively at the Forbidden Door O2 merchandise store during the landmark AEW x NJPW event. The limited-edition jerseys—featuring designs inspired by AEW stars Willow Nightingale, Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, and Kenny Omega—sold out over the event weekend, underscoring the strong demand among fans for high-quality, sports-centric wrestling apparel.

Building on the success of their initial offering, AEW and BLCKSMTH have signed a licensing agreement to produce officially licensed collections in collaboration with All Elite Wrestling’s roster of premier talent. The first drop in the AEW x BLCKSMTH collection will include the highly-anticipated Willow Nightingale, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega & Swerve Strickland Football Jerseys and will be available for purchase online at blcksmth.co.uk.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series.

For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

About BLCKSMTH Apparel

Founded in 2021, BLCKSMTH Apparel is a UK-based wrestling-inspired brand that combines a passion for fashionable sportswear with premium garment design.

BLCKSMTH produces a distinctive range of sports-inspired premium wrestling merchandise: including jerseys, tracksuits, and jackets, that merge athletic culture with modern streetwear aesthetics, having collaborated with the likes of New Japan Pro-Wrestling thus far.